Aug 10 KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* Agreement has been reached between KAP and shareholders of Safripol Holdings to buy entire issued ordinary share capital of Safripol

* Deal for a cash consideration of 4.1 bln rand on a debt free, cash free basis, to be settled in cash on effective date

* Says effective date for transaction will be Jan. 1 2017