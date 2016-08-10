Aug 10 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy Corp provides business plan as part of
Chapter 11 reorganization
* Australia plan includes plan to sell, suspend or divest
non-strategic assets
* Australia plan includes plan to restructure or mitigate
take-or-pay agreements to improve cash flows
* Chapter 11 plan calls for co to work with states, others
to provide adequate assurance for reclamation obligations
post-emergence
* Americas business plan assumes all mines to be cash flow
positive over five-year plan
* U.S. mining volumes will not return to 2015 levels in any
year of five-year business plan
* "Pressured U.S. coal industry expected to modestly rebound
in 2017"
* Targeting additional $300 million in bonding reductions by
mid-2017
* Sees consolidated EBITDAR increasing each year from 2016
till 2021 but not achieving 2015 EBITDAR level
Source text: (bit.ly/2bfDSRn)
Further company coverage: