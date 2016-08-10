BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Nikkei:
* Two more lenders seen linking with Bank of Yokohama asset manager - Nikkei
* The parent of Tokyo Tomin Bank and Yachiyo Bank is in talks to take stake in an asset management firm owned by Bank of Yokohama and others - Nikkei
* Tokyo TY Financial Group is expected to buy about 15% of the shares in Sky Ocean Asset Management as early as this month - Nikkei
* Bank of Yokohama and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which established Sky Ocean in November 2014, now own 40% and 30% of the firm, respectively - Nikkei
* Tokyo TY Financial will sell diversified mutual funds managed by Sky Ocean through its two banking units - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2aLUjlN)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)