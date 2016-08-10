Aug 10 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :
* Q2 revenue $17.7 million versus $25.1 million; q2 loss per
share from continuing operations $0.16
* "Our operations have not been impacted by july 15, 2016
attempted coup in Turkey"
* In June, Bahar-6 well went offline due to downhole
equipment failure and, company lost approximately 280 of boepd
for 20 days
* Further 2016 capital investment timing to be dependent
upon cash flows, completion of company's debt restructuring,
refinancing
* Expects to perform additional production optimization work
in Selmo field following completion of pipeline upgrades
* Net loss for Q2 of 2016 included a $3.2 million unrealized
loss on its commodity derivatives
* Average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations
about 4,335 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q2 versus 4,787
boepd in Q1
* "Still in process" of installing a flare gas fueled
electrification of Bahar field - SEC filing
Source text - bit.ly/2aZThCK
