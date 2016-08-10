Aug 10 Terraform Global Inc :
* Unable to timely file its form 10-Q quarterly report for
the quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Delay in filing form 10-Q is due to need to complete all
steps and tasks necessary to finalize company's financial
statements
* Expects results of operations for quarter ended June 30,
2016 to be significantly different from the corresponding period
in 2015
* Expect it will be necessary to implement additional
controls, procedures & take remedial actions before finalizing
2015 year-end statements
* Files for non timely 10-Q
* "to date, we have identified material weaknesses in the
company's internal control over financial reporting"
* Sees results for quarter ended June 30 to be different due
to co's IPO completed on August 5, 2015,growth of renewable
energy portfolio
Source text: (bit.ly/2aWOS1d)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)