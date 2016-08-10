Aug 10 Terraform Global Inc :

* Unable to timely file its form 10-Q quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Delay in filing form 10-Q is due to need to complete all steps and tasks necessary to finalize company's financial statements

* Expects results of operations for quarter ended June 30, 2016 to be significantly different from the corresponding period in 2015

* Expect it will be necessary to implement additional controls, procedures & take remedial actions before finalizing 2015 year-end statements

* Files for non timely 10-Q

* "to date, we have identified material weaknesses in the company's internal control over financial reporting"

* Sees results for quarter ended June 30 to be different due to co's IPO completed on August 5, 2015,growth of renewable energy portfolio