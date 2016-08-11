Aug 10 Delphi Energy Corp
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Delphi Energy reports second quarter 2016 results
* Production capability for Q2 of 2016 increased five
percent to 8,200 boe/d, up from 7,810 boe/d in Q2 of 2015
* Q2 FFO shr C$0.03
* Provided guidance for second half of 2016 and updated its
full year guidance for 2016
* More active second half of 2016 with net capital
expenditures of $21.0 to $26.0 mln compared to $11.9 mln in
first half of 2016
* Average and exit rate production volumes as well as cash
flow expectations have been revised upward for second half of
2016
* Sees 2H 2016 average production 8,500 - 9,000 boe/d; sees
FY 2016 average production 7,700-8000 boe/d
