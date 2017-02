Aug 11 Lem Holding SA :

* Q1 EBIT increased by 27.5 pct to 13.4 million Swiss francs ($13.75 million)(10.5 million Swiss francs); EBIT margin increased to 20.0 pct (17.1 pct)

* Q1 net profit for period rose by 21.3 pct to 10.8 million Swiss francs (8.9 million Swiss francs)

* Q1 sales increased by 8.7 pct to 66.9 million Swiss francs (61.5 million Swiss francs); at constant exchange rates sales increased by 6.1 pct