Aug 11 Mologen AG :

* Forecast for full year 2016 unchanged

* H1 EBIT was below previous year's figure at -9.8 million euros (H1 2015: -6.9 million euros)

* H1 expenses for research and development amounted to 7.1 million euros ($7.93 million)in total, which exceeded figure in previous year (H1 2015: 5.2 million euros)

* As at June 30, 2016, available cash and cash equivalents amounted to 15.3 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.6 million euros)