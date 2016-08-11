Aug 11 Aegon NV :

* Q2 net loss of 385 million euros ($429.81 million) due to book loss on divestment of UK annuity book and fair value items

* Q2 sales 2.77 billion euros versus 2.34 billion euros year ago

* Q2 underlying earnings before tax 435 million euros versus 476 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 net loss 385 million euros versus loss of 328 million euros in Reuters poll

* Maintains solid capital ratio despite volatile markets in q2 2016

* Interim dividend increases 8 pct to 0.13 euro per share; intention to neutralize dilutive effect of stock dividend

* Solvency II ratio increased to an estimated 158 pct, as capital generation and management actions, including uk annuity book divestment, offset adverse market impacts

* The company's geographic footprint in the U.S. is under evaluation

* The company's geographic footprint in the U.S. is under evaluation

* In U.S. Aegon is also exploring the sale of non-core legal entities that would bring greater simplification and enhance returns.