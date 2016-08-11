BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Aegon NV :
* Q2 net loss of 385 million euros ($429.81 million) due to book loss on divestment of UK annuity book and fair value items
* Q2 sales 2.77 billion euros versus 2.34 billion euros year ago
* Q2 underlying earnings before tax 435 million euros versus 476 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q2 net loss 385 million euros versus loss of 328 million euros in Reuters poll
* Maintains solid capital ratio despite volatile markets in q2 2016
* Interim dividend increases 8 pct to 0.13 euro per share; intention to neutralize dilutive effect of stock dividend
* Solvency II ratio increased to an estimated 158 pct, as capital generation and management actions, including uk annuity book divestment, offset adverse market impacts
* The company's geographic footprint in the U.S. is under evaluation
* In U.S. Aegon is also exploring the sale of non-core legal entities that would bring greater simplification and enhance returns. Source text for Eikon: aegon.me/2aCxJxR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.