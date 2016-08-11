Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Teleste Oyj :
* Q2 operating profit 3.9 million euros ($4.35 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* Q2 net sales 67.5 million euros versus 59.7 million euros year ago
* Q2 orders received 67.2 million euros versus 64.1 million euros year ago
* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)