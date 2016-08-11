UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
Aug 11 Enterprise Inns Plc
* Like-For-Like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9 percent in 44 weeks
* Expect to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 September 2016
* To date we have seen no discernible impact on consumer spending and no consequential impact on our trading performance from Brexit
* Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track
* Remain on track to deliver our financial and strategic expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)