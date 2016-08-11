Aug 11 Solar A/S :

* Q2 revenue 2.81 billion Danish crowns ($421.9 million) versus 2.67 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITA 57 million crowns versus 48 million crowns year ago

* Will launch a new buy-back programme on 16 august 2016

* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged

* MAG45 acquisition's impact on 2016 revenue is expected to be in range of 310 million crowns but limited on EBITA

* Says expects neither market nor organic revenue growth in 2016

* Expects EBITA to remain at 2015 levels less positive one-off of 9 million crowns from change in pension plans in the Netherlands in 2015

