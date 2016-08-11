Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 PageGroup Plc :
* Half-year results for period ended June 30 2016
* Says group gross profit up 3.6 pct to 299.2 mln stg at constant exchange rates
* Says strongest growth in EMEA up 12.0 pct
* Says H1 operating profit increased 12.1 pct to 47.1 mln stg
* Says interim dividend up 4.2 pct to 3.75 pence per share, totalling 11.6 mln stg
* Says remain mindful of ongoing macro-economic uncertainty in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)