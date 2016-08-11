Aug 11 Pharma Mar SA :

* Says Independent Data Monitoring Committee agrees to continue pivotal study of PM1183 Corail in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and recruit all 420 patients as expected in the protocol

* Says decision is based on futility analysis performed with the first 210 patients (50 percent of the total) in which safety and efficacy of PM1183 were evaluated

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)