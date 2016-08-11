Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 11 Pharma Mar SA :
* Says Independent Data Monitoring Committee agrees to continue pivotal study of PM1183 Corail in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and recruit all 420 patients as expected in the protocol
* Says decision is based on futility analysis performed with the first 210 patients (50 percent of the total) in which safety and efficacy of PM1183 were evaluated


* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: