Aug 10 Firm Capital Property Trust

* Qtrly adjusted AFFO per unit $0.106

* Says on a cash basis, NOI for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $2.2 million, a 27% increase over June 30, 2015

* Rental revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $3.8 million, a 5% sequential increase

* Excluding gain on sale generated from sale of two properties from centre ice retail portfolio, qtrly ffo/unit were $0.107