GN Store Nord A/S :

* Q2 revenue 2.25 billion Danish crowns ($337.8 million) (Reuters poll 2.18 billion crowns)

* Q2 EBITA 345 million crowns (Reuters poll 352 million crowns)

* Financial guidance for 2016 is confirmed

* GN Hearing confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of around 6 percent and EBITA of around 1.20 billion crowns

* GN Audio confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of 7-10 percent and EBITA of around 590 million crowns

($1 = 6.6606 Danish crowns)