Aug 11 Stroeer

* T online purchase raises H1 revenues by 38 percent to 502.3 million eur and operational EBITDA by 46 percent to 114.6 million eur

* Adjusted earnings rise by 79 percent to 60.6 million eur

* Says organic growth in H1 8.7 percent

* Confirms FY 2016 guidance for more than 280 mln eur EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: