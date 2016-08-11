BRIEF-ITCen says subscription results of 9th series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Feb. 1
Aug 11 Stroeer
* T online purchase raises H1 revenues by 38 percent to 502.3 million eur and operational EBITDA by 46 percent to 114.6 million eur
* Adjusted earnings rise by 79 percent to 60.6 million eur
* Says organic growth in H1 8.7 percent
* Confirms FY 2016 guidance for more than 280 mln eur EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd : * Sees sales revenue of 250 billion won for FY 2017 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/SiiRXo Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 81 won/share for FY 2016