RPT-FOREX-Dollar struggles after worst start to year in 3 decades
* Rebound in US yields seen shoring up dollar, Fed decision next
Aug 11 Orell Fuessli Holding AG :
* H1 net sales of 139.5 million Swiss francs ($143.09 million) and is just below the previous year (141.5 million Swiss francs)
* H1 EBIT level was 7.9 million Swiss francs, marginally higher than the previous year's figure of 7.5 million Swiss francs
* We expect a slightly better overall result for the Orell Füssli Group compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9749 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rebound in US yields seen shoring up dollar, Fed decision next
* Rebound in US yields seen shoring up dollar, Fed decision next
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)