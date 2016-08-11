Aug 11 Orell Fuessli Holding AG :

* H1 net sales of 139.5 million Swiss francs ($143.09 million) and is just below the previous year (141.5 million Swiss francs)

* H1 EBIT level was 7.9 million Swiss francs, marginally higher than the previous year's figure of 7.5 million Swiss francs

* We expect a slightly better overall result for the Orell Füssli Group compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9749 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)