STOCKHOLM Aug 11 HiQ

* Jan-June total SEK 846.9 (782.4) million

* Jan-June operating profit (EBIT) for the first six months of the year is SEK 104.5 (89.6) million

* Q2 Net sales total SEK 442.8 (391.0) million

* Q2 operating profit (EBIT) is SEK 61.4 (43.6) million, equivalent to an operating margin of 13.9 per cent

