BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Capman Oyj :
* H1 group turnover totalled 15.4 million euros ($17.2 million) versus 15.7 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 3.3 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago
* Q2 pre-tax profit 2.5 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* H1 operating profit was 7.2 million euros 3.6 million euros
* H1 profit before taxes was 5.5 million euros 2.6 million euros
* Maintains its outlook for 2016

BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.