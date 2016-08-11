BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Ferratum Oyj :
* H1 year-on-year revenue up 41.4 percent to 70.4 million euros ($78.59 million) (H1 2015: 49.8 million euros)
* H1 EBIT rose by 60.2 percent to 10.1 million euros (H1 2015: 6.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.