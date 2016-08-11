BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 DVB Bank SE :
* H1 net fee and commission income rose by 8.0%, from 52.3 million euros to 56.5 million euros
* H1 net interest income increased by 34.6%, from 92.5 million euros to 124.5 million euros
* Net income before taxes of 14.1 million euros(previous year: 75.7 million euros) for first six months of 2016
* Continue to assess 2016 financial year with cautious optimism, and are endeavouring to achieve consolidated net income that should approach previous year's level
* DVB's common equity Tier 1 ratio as at June 30, 2016 was 12.6% (Dec. 31, 2015: 16.3 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.