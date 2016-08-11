Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Anoto Group AB :
* Enters into a 120,000 pen deal in China
* Entered on Aug 11, 2016 into a contract to sell 120,000 pens to Tstudy China for education market
* Purchase will be divided into five purchase orders starting from August 2016 through May 2017
* Entered into a one year exclusivity for digital pens applications in people's Republic of China market Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)