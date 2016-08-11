Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Ecotel Communication AG :
* Q2 consolidated revenue grows by 5.4 million to 29.2 million euros ($32.60 million)
* Q2 EBITDA with special effects: 1.6 million euros (previous year: 1.8 million euros)
* Company confirms forecast and continues to expect revenue of 95 - 105 million euros and EBITDA in corridor of 7.0 - 8.5 million euros for current financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)