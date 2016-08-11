UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Schaeffler AG
* Guidance for 2016 confirmed
* Revenue increases by approximately 3 % to eur 6.7 billion at constant currency
* Ebit margin improves to 12.8 %
* Net income increases by approximately 60 % to eur 494 billion
* Confident that we are well on our way to meeting our annual targets for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources