BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 DDM Holding AG :
* Q2 EBITDA 4.6 million euros ($5.1 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* Q2 net collections 6.0 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* Says continues to see strong growth in pipeline of portfolios for sale across its region Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.