BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Haci Omer Sabanci Holding As :
* Keeps 2016 sales growth outlook at 10 percent- 15 percent
* Lowers its 2016 energy group sales growth to 5 percent- 10 percent from 10 percent- 15 percent
* Upgrades combined EBITDA growth outlook to 45 percent - 50 percent from 45 percent-55 percent
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.