BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Nordjyske Bank A/S :
* H1 net interest income 290.0 million Danish crowns ($43.5 million) versus 222.8 million crowns year ago
* H1 net income 70.9 million crowns versus 77.0 million crowns year ago
* H1 loan losses 133.4 million crowns versus 97.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6719 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.