BRIEF-Seoul Semiconductor says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 81 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 11 Euroinvestment SA :
* Q2 revenue 169,215 zlotys ($44,203.39)
* Q2 net loss 3.9 million zlotys versus loss 117,761 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8281 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 81 won/share for FY 2016
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 German wind turbine maker Nordex is buying Denmark's SSP Technology A/S, a maker of moulds needed to produce rotor blades, hoping this will help it lower component costs in a key area of production.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016