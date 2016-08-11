Aug 11 Poland's Alior Bank :
* The chief executive of Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, said
on Thursday he expects more banks to be put up for sale in
Poland due to Britain's decision to exit the EU, European stress
tests, problems in the Italian banking sector and low interest
rates that put banks' results under pressure.
* "There are too many of banks (in Poland) and there will be
consolidation starting from the last quarter," Sobieraj told
reporters.
* He also said that one may expect new banking players as
well as banks already present in Poland to take part in the
sector's consolidation.
* Sobieraj said that Alior Bank plans no takeovers abroad
and is focused on the Polish market.
* Alior Bank acquired Bank BPH from U.S. General Electric
earlier this year.
