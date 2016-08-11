UPDATE 2-BBVA warns of tougher times ahead in Mexico after peso hit
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
Aug 11 East Africa Metals Inc
* Files mine permit application for Terakimti Oxide Gold project, Ethiopia
* Co anticipates ministry of mines' review will result in recommendation to licensing commission for approval of license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 0.5 pct after negative Mexico forecast (Adds share price, analyst comment, details)
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Feb 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.