Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 11 Biosintez OJSC :
* H1 net loss to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 64.8 million roubles ($997,767.34) versus profit 6.5 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 1.40 billion roubles versus 1.48 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2b894k2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: