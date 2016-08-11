Aug 11 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Stellar has submitted a letter to board of directors of Amecor on Aug. 10 2016, in terms of which Stellar, or a subsidiary of Stellar, has offered to acquire all Amecor ordinary shares

* Pursuant to implementation of scheme, Amecor will be delisted from Johannesburg Stock Exchange

* Each Amecor shareholder will receive a cash consideration of 3.80 rand per Amecor share

* Cash consideration results in a premium of 2.70 pct to closing share price of an Amecor share as at day before this announcement

