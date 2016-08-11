Aug 11 Fidelity National Information Services
Inc :
* Entered into a sixth amendment and restatement agreement
dated as of august 10, 2016 to credit facility amendment
* Credit agreement replaced with new revolving credit
commitments in amount of $3.0 billion maturing on august 10,
2021
* Term loan outstanding under existing credit agreement,
which had a remaining principal balance of $600 million, was
repaid in full
* Existing credit agreement in amount of $3.0 billion that
are scheduled to mature on december 18, 2019 are terminated and
replaced
