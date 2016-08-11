Aug 11 Fidelity National Information Services Inc :

* Entered into a sixth amendment and restatement agreement dated as of august 10, 2016 to credit facility amendment

* Credit agreement replaced with new revolving credit commitments in amount of $3.0 billion maturing on august 10, 2021

* Term loan outstanding under existing credit agreement, which had a remaining principal balance of $600 million, was repaid in full

* Existing credit agreement in amount of $3.0 billion that are scheduled to mature on december 18, 2019 are terminated and replaced