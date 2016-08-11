BRIEF-Jordan Investment Trust FY profit rises
* FY net profit 946,410 dinars versus 121,223 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jCkBYZ) Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Sino AG :
* 9-month result before tax 225,000 euros ($250,650.00)
* Result for the quarter April to June 2016 was approximately at the level of the previous year. The net total income was 1.47 million euros by 4.3 percent above the previous year (1.41 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
ALMATY, Feb 1 South Korea's Kookmin Bank plans to sell its 41.93 percent stake in Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit to a group of Kazakh investors that includes Tsesnabank, CenterCredit said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.