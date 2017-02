Aug 11 Sirius XM Canada

* Slaight,Canadian broadcasting intend to vote in favour of electing to get solely cash consideration in pending recapitalization of company

* As a result of cash election total transaction consideration will increase to approximately 74 percent from approximately 50 percent

* As a result of cash election, deal to represent value of C$4.83/class a share if all shareholders elect maximum SIRI share consideration