BRIEF-ITCen to issue 9th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 9th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 3 billion won
Aug 11 Your Image Sa
* Its shareholders resolve to change company name to VARSAV VR SA
* Plans capital increase in form of private placement for maximum of 1.1 million zlotys ($288,335.52) by issue of new series E and new series F shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8150 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 9th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 3 billion won
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 900 won/share for FY 2016
PARIS, Feb 1 Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron is the candidate most likely to win France's closely contested presidential election this year, according to predictions in an opinion poll published as his conservative rival Francois Fillon battles a scandal.