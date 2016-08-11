Aug 11 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Agreement covers sale and leaseback of Imprimis' drug manufacturing equipment and has an initial term of up to three years

* Agreement covers an additional one-year lease extension, subject to Imprimis achieving certain financial milestones

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals announces $2 million equipment sale leaseback agreement with Essex Capital Corporation