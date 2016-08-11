BRIEF-Volkswagen reaches settlement agreements with private plaintiffs and U.S. Federal Trade Commission in US
* Reaches settlement agreements with private plaintiffs and U.S. Federal Trade Commission on 3.0l TDI v6 vehicles in United States
Aug 11 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Agreement covers sale and leaseback of Imprimis' drug manufacturing equipment and has an initial term of up to three years
* Agreement covers an additional one-year lease extension, subject to Imprimis achieving certain financial milestones
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals announces $2 million equipment sale leaseback agreement with Essex Capital Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reaches settlement agreements with private plaintiffs and U.S. Federal Trade Commission on 3.0l TDI v6 vehicles in United States
BOCHUM, Germany, Feb 1 Germany's BMW will stick to its investment plans for Mexico and the United States despite warnings from President Donald Trump to impose border taxes on cars imported into the United States, the luxury carmaker's CEO said.
LONDON, Feb 1 World stocks made their first gain in five days on Wednesday as the dollar steadied from turbulence after the Trump administration accused Germany, Japan and China of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage.