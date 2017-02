Aug 11 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc :

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc discloses normal course issuer bid

* Filed notice for a normal course issuer bid to provide choice of purchasing up to a maximum of 5.6 million of its common shares

* Purchases under normal course issuer bid expected to be able to commence on August 15, 2016, and will continue for one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: