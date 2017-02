Aug 11 Spartan Energy Corp :

* Qtrly average production of 9,080 BOE/D, comprised of 94% oil and liquids, a 4 % increase over Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly funds flow from operations per share was $0.05

* Unable to provide forward looking guidance other than what has previously been disclosed

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02