Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 11 Diod :
* H1 revenue of 473.1 million roubles ($7.29 million) versus 415.2 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue of 473.1 million roubles ($7.29 million) versus 415.2 million roubles year ago

* H1 loss for period 106.7 million roubles versus loss of 40.9 million roubles year ago
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants