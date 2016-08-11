BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Zenith Bank Plc :
* HY ended June 2016 profit before tax of 63.28 billion naira versus 72.20 billion naira year ago
* HY gross earnings of 214.81 billion naira versus 229.08 billion naira year ago
* Says board of directors proposed interim dividend of N0.25 kobo per share Source : bit.ly/2aYSKi9 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.