Dubai developer Nakheel reports 22 pct rise in Q4 net profit
DUBAI, Feb 1 Dubai property developer Nakheel reported a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.
Aug 11 Compagnie Immobiliere Limitee :
* HY ended June 2016 revenue of 9.8 million rupees versus 8.8 million rupees year ago
* HY profit before tax of 4.4 million rupees versus 4.2 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 If interest rates do not rise in coming years, German banks, already among the least profitable in Europe, will suffer a major margin contraction, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday in a paper co-authored by board member Andreas Dombret.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 600 won/share for FY 2016