Aug 11 Art's Way Manufacturing Co Inc :

* Art's Way Manufacturing announces intention to discontinue vessels business

* Representative for unionized vessels employees has been notified of expected closure, which would affect about 15 employees

* Anticipates incurring charges associated with the divestiture until process is complete, likely in fiscal 2017

* Intends to discontinue operations of its Art's Way Vessels segment in Q3 of its 2016 fiscal year

* Plans to fulfill current backlog commitments and subsequently pursue an orderly sale of assets associated with vessels segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: