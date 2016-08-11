Aug 11 Macy's Inc

* CFO on conf call - all of apparel was stronger in Q2

* CFO on conf call - sales trend in the major tourist stores improved for both Macy's and Bloomingdale's in Q2

* CFO on conf call - a few strong promotional events and sharper pricing helped in Q2

* CFO on conf call - expanded Last Act beyond apparel areas, to handbags, expect to convert shoes later this year

* CFO on conf call - will not lose representation in any of the top markets through store closures

* CFO - most stores being closed are underperforming, also closing few stores because their desirability for redevelopment exceeds their viabiliity as retail stores

* CFO - while our weaker-performing and less well-located stores are cash flow positive, many of these don't produce acceptable returns on investment

* CFO on conf call - sales of handbags, fashion jewelry and watches continued to be weak in q2

* CFO on conf call - pleased with early performance of China jv with Alibaba

* Cfo on conf call - digital business had a strong quarter again of double-digit growth, both at macy's and at bloomingdale's.

* CFO on conf call - our FY comparable sales forecast looks achievable

* CFO on conf call - had suspended share buyback in Q2 in reaction to disappointing Q1

* CFO on conf call - if current sales trend continue, will consider resuming buybacks in second half of year

* CFO - "this country is over-stored, given evolving customer shopping habit"

* CFO - haven't identified stores to be closed

* CFO - definitely will expand the licensed businesses that we have

* CFO - stores to be closed are across the country, in some markets we don't need as many stores as we have