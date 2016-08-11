Aug 11 Ascension Properties Ltd :

* Concluded an agreement for disposal of property letting enterprises in respect of 3 properties

* Has concluded agreement for disposal of property letting enterprises for consideration of 199.8 mln rand

* Disposal remains conditional upon Camden Bay obtaining debt finance for 60 pct of sale consideration payable

* Properties are no longer core to Ascension's strategy and disposal will enable Ascension to focus on larger core buildings

* Proceeds of disposal will be used to reduce existing debt of ascension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)