BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Ascension Properties Ltd :
* Concluded an agreement for disposal of property letting enterprises in respect of 3 properties
* Has concluded agreement for disposal of property letting enterprises for consideration of 199.8 mln rand
* Disposal remains conditional upon Camden Bay obtaining debt finance for 60 pct of sale consideration payable
* Properties are no longer core to Ascension's strategy and disposal will enable Ascension to focus on larger core buildings
* Proceeds of disposal will be used to reduce existing debt of ascension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.