Aug 11 Nasdaq Inc:
* Bats global, Nasdaq, NYSE worked together to "harmonize
key functions of U.S. equity markets" to "increase resiliency"
during "extreme" volatility
* Exchanges to file with SEC set of exchange rules, update
to national market system plan to address extraordinary "market
volatility"
* LULD plan is designed to prevent trades in individual
securities outside of specified price bands, called 'LULD bands'
* Exchanges' goals focused on eliminating time periods where
securities could trade without LULD bands in place, reducing
number of trading pauses
* Goals focused on standardization of primary exchange
automated re-openings after trading pause, elimination of CEE
rules when LULD bands in effect
* Set of exchange rules to be filed with SEC is called "LULD
plan" was approved on a pilot basis by SEC in 2012
* Exchange groups finalized, will be soon submitting to sec,
changes to LULD plan aligning LULD parameters to improve price
discovery process after trade pause
* Exchanges currently conducting data-driven analysis,
considering market participant feedback to recommend changes to,
or elimination of, CEE rules
