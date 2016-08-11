Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Affecto Oyj :
* Says has signed an agreement with Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, AB Litgrid
* Value of agreement is about 1 million euros ($1.12 million)
* Agreement also includes a three-year warranty and maintenance Source text: bit.ly/2aO71n6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)