SE Asia Stocks-Singapore hits 15-mth closing high; all eyes on Fed

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Feb 1 Singapore stocks hit a 15-month closing high and Indonesia posted its first gain in four sessions on Wednesday, while regional peers closed largely flat, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Singapore recovered from Tuesday's loss and ended the session 0.7 percent higher, its highest close since October 2015. Industrials and real estate stocks led the gains with conglomerate Jardine Matheson gaining 1.6 perce