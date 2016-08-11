BRIEF-KB Insurance says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 600 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 11 Conduit Capital Ltd :
* Has submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Snowball Wealth Proprietary
* Will acquire entire issued share capital from shareholders of Snowball Wealth for approximately 464.61 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 600 won/share for FY 2016
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Feb 1 Singapore stocks hit a 15-month closing high and Indonesia posted its first gain in four sessions on Wednesday, while regional peers closed largely flat, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Singapore recovered from Tuesday's loss and ended the session 0.7 percent higher, its highest close since October 2015. Industrials and real estate stocks led the gains with conglomerate Jardine Matheson gaining 1.6 perce
CAIRO, Feb 1 Egypt's central bank received $4 billion on Tuesday from its Eurobond sale last week, Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer told the state news agency on Wednesday.